“Fugitives” took the ice hockey stronghold

The time has come again after ten years! In the 2014/15 season, the Salzburg Oilers were the last team from the neighboring province to win a championship title in the Carinthian ice hockey lower house - at that time in Division I. This year, Schüttdorf did the same in Division II West. Because in the third game of the "best of three" series on Friday, they beat Lienz 5-0 away from home. "It's great that we were able to win the title in our first season. We didn't know what to expect and whether it would be enough for the top spot," says Schüttdorf chairman Sebastian Estl.