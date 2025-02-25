Resurrection for “James Dean” before Easter

Dancing until the early hours

There had been talks with Koch for some time, but the deal was finalized last week, says Pfeiffer. In the new "James", he also wants to focus on themed parties - such as "Ladies Night" - live music and dance events. At its core, however, the new "Jackson Club" will remain a disco. It will be open until the early hours of the morning on Fridays and Saturdays, and the sausage stand will also be open again. Apart from that, not much is to change, only the VIP bar is to be slightly adapted.