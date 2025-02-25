Cult disco opens
Resurrection for “James Dean” before Easter
There was great disappointment among night owls when "James Dean" boss Patrick Koch announced in August last year that the Eisenstadt cult disco would not be returning from its summer break after 39 years. But now things are set to resume.
Christian Pfeiffer and Markus Tschank have rented the venue permanently and want to revive it - but not as the "James Dean" but as the "Jackson Club". The renaming is necessary due to protected naming rights. The grand opening party is planned for April 5.
Experienced restaurateur
Pfeiffer is an experienced restaurateur and owner of the Schlosscafé. He and Tschank are also the organizers behind last year's "X-Mas Night" in the "James Dean" and the carnival party this coming Shrove Tuesday.
Dancing until the early hours
There had been talks with Koch for some time, but the deal was finalized last week, says Pfeiffer. In the new "James", he also wants to focus on themed parties - such as "Ladies Night" - live music and dance events. At its core, however, the new "Jackson Club" will remain a disco. It will be open until the early hours of the morning on Fridays and Saturdays, and the sausage stand will also be open again. Apart from that, not much is to change, only the VIP bar is to be slightly adapted.
The future of discos
For Pfeiffer, it was the positive experiences from last year's Christmas events, among other things, that prompted him to take the plunge. "I saw that there is definitely potential if you approach it sensibly." He does not believe that the time of discos is over, as some claim. "There's nothing comparable in the area. I also believe that people will increasingly go to discos and nightclubs again in the future."
Nightclub for Eisenstadt
Meanwhile, Koch is pleased to have found a reliable tenant for his restaurant. "I'm glad that there will now be a nightclub in Eisenstadt again." However, he himself has had enough of night-time catering after three decades and only wants to concentrate on the "Megaplay" arcade and blacklight minigolf arcade.
