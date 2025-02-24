After the fall in Ljubno
Norwegian shares horror diagnosis, coach emotional
After her brutal fall in Ljubno, ski jumper Thea Minyan Björseth shared the list of injuries she suffered in an Instagram post. The 21-year-old is deeply disappointed, but also combative. Meanwhile, her coach has also spoken out emotionally.
"When I fell in Ljubno, I tore the anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments and the medial collateral ligament in my knee," Björseth explained on Instagram. The Norwegian also posted photos from the hospital. "My arm cushioned the fall and my elbow was dislocated. There were also some other injuries to my arm," added the 21-year-old.
A few days ago, Björseth crashed heavily in the second round after she had previously set a new hill record. The Norwegian hit her head and face on the snow and then lay motionless. After lengthy treatment, she was taken to hospital. It was immediately clear that she would not be able to take part in the home World Championships in Trondheim. Even next year's Olympic Games are now in jeopardy with this diagnosis.
Her coach is also emotional
"It's a tough pill to swallow, especially in view of the upcoming World Championships in my own country, where I won't be able to take part. There are just too many emotions and too much to deal with - the whole situation just sucks...", Björseth shares her emotions, but is also combative: "I don't know when I'll be back, but I understand that it takes time. But I will do everything I can to come back strong."
Meanwhile, the head coach of the Norwegian ski jumpers, Christian Meyer, also spoke out in an emotional interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "I stood in the stands as if in a trance and just hoped that she would get up," said the coach. Still noticeably shocked, Meyer added that Björseth and the team had now realized what had happened and wanted to focus on the future: "It was difficult, but things are moving forward."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
