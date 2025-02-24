Automatically saved design

Vorteilswelt
24.02.2025 08:44

A burglar in England pulled off an extremely spectacular break-in to get his hands on some scratch cards. He broke in through the ceiling of a supermarket - the employees were amazed when they saw legs dangling out of a hole.

The burglar struck early in the morning in Nottingham at 6:10 am. The store's CCTV captured the moment the 50-year-old broke out a ceiling panel before tumbling feet first into the supermarket.

(Bild: kameraone)
(Bild: kameraone)

Loot: scratch cards, potato chips, washing powder
According to the police, the employees quickly noticed the uninvited visitor and raised the alarm. In the meantime, the crook helped himself to National Lottery scratch cards worth around 200 pounds (around 240 euros). He also packed potato chips, washing powder and other snacks into a bag before fleeing the store through an emergency exit.

The emergency services were on the scene six minutes after the emergency call and were quickly able to apprehend a suspect in the area who matched the description of the intruder.

 "The store was closed at the time of the incident and therefore had no impact on the public," explained Inspector Liz Gaskin. She takes the incident very seriously: "No one should turn up for their shift only to find there is a burglar in their place of work and I hope the arrest will reassure people."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
