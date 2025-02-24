Squabbling in the shadow of the Perchtoldsdorf defense tower

Loyalty to the chairman

The way he was approached about his resignation was "not charming", the lawyer recalled in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Kö had informed him by telephone that the Wirtschaftsbund could only put forward one candidate for the municipal council: "It was clear to me then that I, not the chairman of our association, had to go. It's a question of loyalty," says Hussian. In any case, he is "very sad" about this turn in his political career: "I was on the municipal council for 15 years, five of them as finance officer. I really enjoyed it."