Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lucio Corsi moves up

Sanremo winner Olly decides not to take part in ESC

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 17:01

Contrary to tradition, the winner of this year's edition of the Sanremo music festival will not be representing Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland. Italo-popper Olly (23), whose real name is Federico Olivieri, explained in a lengthy Instagram post that he will not be taking part in the ESC, which takes place in mid-May.

0 Kommentare

"Some will say I'm giving up a dream. But I think I'm just choosing to live it in my own time," wrote Olly.

He is currently on an already sold-out tour in Italy. He said he first had to process what was happening to him "before I look any further ahead". He now wants to concentrate on his tour.

Sanremo runner-up Lucio Corsi moves up
Following his withdrawal, public broadcaster Rai announced that Lucio Corsi (31), the runner-up in Sanremo, would instead perform as Italy's candidate at the ESC.

With his song "Volevo essere un duro" ("I wanted to be a tough guy"), he finished just behind Olly with his ballad "Balorda Nostalgia" ("Stupid longing") on the final evening of the music festival a week ago.

Corsi was considered one of the top favorites to win the singing competition during the five evenings of Sanremo, but ended up very close behind Olly. After his first appearance on the stage of the Teatro Ariston, where the legendary Italian music festival has been held for decades, he won the hearts of fans on social media.

Lucio Corsi will now perform for Italy in Basel. (Bild: Marco Alpozzi / LaPresse)
Lucio Corsi will now perform for Italy in Basel.
(Bild: Marco Alpozzi / LaPresse)

Thoughtful ballad about his own weaknesses
Corsi's appearance at Sanremo was visually reminiscent of a young David Bowie: He was dressed in a costume with oversized and ornate shoulder pads and his face covered in white paint. In his song "Volevo essere un duro", Corsi deals with the confrontation with one's own weaknesses and how important it is to accept oneself as one really is.

It is actually a tradition that the winner of the Sanremo Festival represents Italy at the ESC. In 2022, for example, the rock band Måneskin won at Sanremo and went on to win the ESC for Italy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf