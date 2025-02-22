Lucio Corsi moves up
Sanremo winner Olly decides not to take part in ESC
Contrary to tradition, the winner of this year's edition of the Sanremo music festival will not be representing Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland. Italo-popper Olly (23), whose real name is Federico Olivieri, explained in a lengthy Instagram post that he will not be taking part in the ESC, which takes place in mid-May.
"Some will say I'm giving up a dream. But I think I'm just choosing to live it in my own time," wrote Olly.
He is currently on an already sold-out tour in Italy. He said he first had to process what was happening to him "before I look any further ahead". He now wants to concentrate on his tour.
Sanremo runner-up Lucio Corsi moves up
Following his withdrawal, public broadcaster Rai announced that Lucio Corsi (31), the runner-up in Sanremo, would instead perform as Italy's candidate at the ESC.
With his song "Volevo essere un duro" ("I wanted to be a tough guy"), he finished just behind Olly with his ballad "Balorda Nostalgia" ("Stupid longing") on the final evening of the music festival a week ago.
Corsi was considered one of the top favorites to win the singing competition during the five evenings of Sanremo, but ended up very close behind Olly. After his first appearance on the stage of the Teatro Ariston, where the legendary Italian music festival has been held for decades, he won the hearts of fans on social media.
Thoughtful ballad about his own weaknesses
Corsi's appearance at Sanremo was visually reminiscent of a young David Bowie: He was dressed in a costume with oversized and ornate shoulder pads and his face covered in white paint. In his song "Volevo essere un duro", Corsi deals with the confrontation with one's own weaknesses and how important it is to accept oneself as one really is.
It is actually a tradition that the winner of the Sanremo Festival represents Italy at the ESC. In 2022, for example, the rock band Måneskin won at Sanremo and went on to win the ESC for Italy.
