Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Biathlon World Championships

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 14:45

In the absence of Anna Gandler, Austria's women's relay team achieved an excellent fourth place at the Biathlon World Championships in Lenzerheide on Saturday and even fought for bronze. The quartet of Lea Rothschopf, Lisa Hauser, Tamara Steiner and Anna Andexer were only 5.6 seconds short of bronze after the 4 x 6 kilometers with a total of one penalty loop and five reloads. Gold went to France after 1:07:23.9 hours ahead of Norway and Sweden.

0 Kommentare

This performance was completely unexpected for Austria's quartet, which had actually been weakened by the absence of Gandler. Even Hauser had said before the race that they were not a medal candidate in their current form. But things turned out differently thanks to very good shooting performances and outstanding running performances from Hauser and Andexer in particular.

"It was really exciting, I have to say. It's unique to come fourth here, I'm absolutely delighted," said Hauser. She was almost the most happy of the team with the result, she said in the ORF interview, while Rothschopf initially had to be consoled because of the somewhat botched standing shooting. "It was a huge honor, unfortunately I messed it up a bit," said the starting skier. The head played a role after all. "I always shot really well standing up in training, so it hurts all the more that it didn't work out at all."

Not much was missing in the end
Final skier Andexer even had the medal in her sights. "It's a shame that I missed out on bronze by a few seconds, but I'm really proud that Franzi (Franziska Preuß/GER) didn't catch up with me," explained Andexer. Nobody in the ÖSV team had expected that they would leave Germany behind at the World Championships.

They even equaled the best ever women's World Championship relay result for the ÖSV. They finished 1:50.1 minutes behind the French world champions, but only 5.6 minutes behind the bronze medalists from Sweden.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf