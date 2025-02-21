Vorteilswelt
Cabaret artist Wagner:

“We humans should be nicer to each other”

21.02.2025 08:00

Key experiences have shaped the career and also the new program of cabaret artist Berni Wagner. He revealed to the "Krone" newspaper exactly what these experiences were and provided intimate insights into his life.

Berni Wagner spent four years "biologizing for money", as he says himself. The 34-year-old cabaret artist has a doctorate in behavioral biology, but ultimately decided to swap the laboratory for the stage. He is now on tour with his fifth solo program "Monster". He will be stopping off at Goldegg Castle on Friday evening.

"I'm worried that people won't come because the program title sounds so bad. But nothing bad happens to the people in the audience. Something bad happens to me," explains Wagner.

 He is referring to an unpleasant encounter on the street. Wagner was suddenly and painfully kicked in the back by a stranger. "I went to therapy afterwards, trained in martial arts and at the same time looked at what it was doing to me." The behavioral biologist humorously puts this and a few other experiences from his life into context on stage. The 34-year-old concludes: "Roughly speaking, my show is about how we humans can be nicer to each other and less monstrous."

A devastating experience once kick-started Wagner's cabaret career. He applied in vain to an acting school. "Normally the jury never laughs at entrance exams, but they did with me. Unfortunately, I had to audition for a serious role afterwards. But then I was kicked out straight away."

