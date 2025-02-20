There is a solution for Schwarzstraße elementary school

Archdiocese to be responsible for three years

The Salzburg Archdiocese is now preventing this and is taking over the sponsorship of the private Catholic school for the next three years. The Schwarzstraße site will still be able to operate for one year. Admont Abbey has agreed to this. According to reports, the rent has not been increased. The archdiocese will then take care of the rooms for the remaining four classes. Where exactly the primary school pupils from Schwarzstraße will then be taught has not yet been decided. However, efforts are being made to accommodate the school at one location. "This will enable all children currently attending the school to graduate," they say. The 18 pre-school children are excluded from the future solution.