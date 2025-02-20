Archdiocese takes over
There is a solution for Schwarzstraße elementary school
A sigh of relief at Schwarzstraße elementary school: after public pressure, a solution is now on the table. In the last few days, the archdiocese has campaigned to ensure that at least all children currently attending the school can still graduate and has taken over the school's sponsorship for three years.
The news that the school is to close for good at the end of June came as a shock to teachers, parents and children at Schwarzstraße elementary school. For years, people have been hoping for a future solution for the private Catholic school. The search for a home began in 2019, when the Franciscan Sisters of Vöcklabruck sold the site - with a corresponding lead time for the school's operations. But all plans for the future came to nothing.
Now the classes should have been distributed to various municipal elementary school. Efforts were made to at least not break up the class groups, it was said.
Archdiocese to be responsible for three years
The Salzburg Archdiocese is now preventing this and is taking over the sponsorship of the private Catholic school for the next three years. The Schwarzstraße site will still be able to operate for one year. Admont Abbey has agreed to this. According to reports, the rent has not been increased. The archdiocese will then take care of the rooms for the remaining four classes. Where exactly the primary school pupils from Schwarzstraße will then be taught has not yet been decided. However, efforts are being made to accommodate the school at one location. "This will enable all children currently attending the school to graduate," they say. The 18 pre-school children are excluded from the future solution.
Principal Christoph Sebald: "For us, this is a first step in the right direction. We are very happy that the archdiocese fought for us." The long-term continuation of the school was no longer part of the current negotiations. However, the school community wants to continue to fight for long-term security.
