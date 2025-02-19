Why buying a used car is worthwhile again

Vans and minibuses (-1480 euros) and SUVs/off-road vehicles (-1160 euros) also recorded noticeable price reductions. Compact cars and small cars also became cheaper, with a decrease of 852 euros and 562 euros respectively. Prices in the mid-size class fell by 425 euros.

Only sports cars significantly more expensive

One exception is the upper middle class, where prices rose slightly by 239 euros. The development in the sports car segment is also particularly striking, with a price increase of 2572 euros.