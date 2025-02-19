Up to 5500 euros in it
Why buying a used car is worthwhile again
Good news for car buyers: if you are interested in buying a used car now, most vehicle classes are significantly cheaper than in previous years - in one case by as much as 5500 euros. The reasons for this and a comparison of prices.
In January, used cars cost an average of 27,545 euros, almost 1000 euros less than in previous years, according to a survey conducted by AutoScout24 for the "Krone". The details:
While the average price in January 2023 was still at 28,465 euros, it actually continued to rise slightly to 28,525 euros in January 2024. This January, however, the price fell noticeably to €27,545. Compared to 2023, used vehicles are currently €920 cheaper. The price difference is even more significant compared to 2024: here the saving is as much as 981 euros.
"It's a good time to look around the used car market," says Nikolaus Menches, Country Manager of AutoScout24 in Austria, explaining the figures of the current Used Car Price Index (AGPI).
The reason: the supply of available cars has increased noticeably after the delivery times for new cars sometimes extended to years due to coronavirus, forcing many customers to switch to the used car market. This drove up sales prices sharply. This has now normalized.
Prices for used cars fell in January 2025 compared to the previous year in most vehicle segments. There were particularly sharp price declines in the luxury class, where the average price fell by 5535 euros.
Vans and minibuses (-1480 euros) and SUVs/off-road vehicles (-1160 euros) also recorded noticeable price reductions. Compact cars and small cars also became cheaper, with a decrease of 852 euros and 562 euros respectively. Prices in the mid-size class fell by 425 euros.
Only sports cars significantly more expensive
One exception is the upper middle class, where prices rose slightly by 239 euros. The development in the sports car segment is also particularly striking, with a price increase of 2572 euros.
