Taxes amounting to 17 million euros to be reclaimed

When it comes to overpaid taxes, patience is required. After all, voestalpine wants to get EUR 17 million back from the tax office; the corrected and audited tax returns have been submitted. "The authorities now have to process and review this. It won't be resolved overnight and will certainly take a few more months," says CFO Gerald Mayer. Postscript: "We remain convinced that we will get it back."