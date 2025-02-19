In emergency shelters
Bite wounds all over the body due to bedbugs
Another parasite problem! The big crawling problem continues in the social facilities of the Tyrolean capital. Bedbugs are now also a problem at Haydnplatz in Innsbruck's Saggen district. Apparently there is also a lack of staff.
This time it hit the shared apartment on Haydnplatz in Innsbruck, where people have been plagued by the creatures for two years. The "Krone" spoke to the pest control company to find out more about the large crawling creatures.
The bugs, which feed on blood, can live for three to six months without food and remain in their hiding places. People who are allergic to them develop a rash. You can also recognize them by their droppings: black dots in and around their hiding places. Speaking of hiding places - these are ledges, sockets, ventilation systems and slatted frames. They die at 55 degrees Celsius, so the control method is to heat the rooms to 65 degrees for three days.
"We have this problem in all emergency sleeping facilities"
"We have this problem in all emergency shelters," says Raimund Sölder from ISD. "But also in hotels. It's a Europe-wide problem. We will never get a complete handle on it, we will have to live with it." Resident Susanne Grubhofer reports: "I've had the problem several times and unfortunately I'm allergic. I had bites everywhere, it was really bad. I don't want to experience that again. But when I reported it to the property manager, he reacted immediately and hired a company."
There are many diseases in the homeless sector, such as scabies. Scratching with unwashed hands can lead to infections.
Raimund Sölder, ISD
According to Sölder, the bugs do not transmit any diseases, but: "There are many diseases in the homeless sector, such as scabies. If you scratch yourself with unwashed hands, this can lead to infections." The pest control company describes how the sometimes unhygienic apartments have to be prepared: "One employee, who does it alone, is on the job for days. And they have to follow up afterwards. That pushes the social worker to their limits." Grubhofer can confirm this: "The employee is totally committed and does it because he wants to help people. He often works overtime."
We are making an urgent request and calling for an open debate. There needs to be a complete investigation and the grievances need to be rectified quickly.
Mesut Onay (ALi)
Here, GR Mesut Onay (ALi) also criticizes: "More people are needed. It is unacceptable that only one social worker is assigned here. The city must intervene."
The responsible Deputy Mayor Georg Willi commented: "Hygiene and the well-being of the residents have top priority."
