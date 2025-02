Change of scenery and lots of training via “Skype”

He followed the World Ski Championships at the training camp in Portugal. "It was fantastic what the Austrians showed and what home events can achieve," says discus giant Lukas Weißhaidinger, who doesn't even manage to ski in winter: "No time!" The 33-year-old returned home from Albufeira on Tuesday, where the European silver medallist and 2024 Olympic silver medallist held his first winter training camp. "I've been to Tenerife so many times, I needed a change of scenery. It was the right decision, it was a successful camp," says the 1.96m giant, who also made changes at home in this "season of realignment".