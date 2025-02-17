Vorteilswelt
ÖVP Vienna in crisis

Karl Mahrer does not want to leave voluntarily

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 15:51

ÖVP Vienna leader Karl Mahrer still sees himself firmly in the saddle. There is rumbling in front of the party's internal committees. Now the first doubters are also speaking out.

"More security, fewer excuses" was the title of a press conference held by the Vienna People's Party on Monday. The media showed great interest, but the topic of the hour was a different one. The ÖVP Vienna has had a chaotic time behind (and in front of) it following the announcement of the charges against party chairman Karl Mahrer in the Wienwert case. The case concerns payments made by the real estate developer to the PR company of Mahrer's wife Christine.

"There is no excitement within the party"'
In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, the politician now defends himself. He has a "good and clear conscience". He continues to rule out resigning and sees himself firmly in the saddle. "There is no excitement within the party," he emphasizes. Whether his party colleagues still see it that way will become clear by next Friday. That's when the slate of candidates for the election on April 27 will be finalized. Does he believe in a majority in the party presidency?

Mahrer: "I am one hundred percent sure of it. But it is not my aim to produce majorities or minorities. My goal for the next few days is to keep the party together. And I have already succeeded in doing this very well in numerous discussions." There has already been fierce criticism from the President of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, Walter Ruck, who has the powerful Wirtschaftsbund behind him. He spoke of a "serious situation" and told the party chairman via the media to "underestimate the situation". Mahrer does not want to comment on these statements.

I am very curious to see how the week up to the presidency meeting will develop. The important thing now is to keep a clear head.

ÖVP Wien-Landesparteiobmann-Stellvertreterin Elisabeth Olischar

Son of WK boss Ruck leads Döbling district
Elisabeth Olischar, Mahrer's deputy, on the other hand, wants to see what the next few days bring - she is "very excited". There is already a first surprise in Döbling. Alexander Ruck, son of Walter Ruck, has become the top candidate for the local council elections, although he has not had any deeper roots in the party so far. As a policeman, Karl Mahrer used to ensure law and order. Now he will soon have to answer for his actions in court.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
