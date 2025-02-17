Karl Mahrer does not want to leave voluntarily

Mahrer: "I am one hundred percent sure of it. But it is not my aim to produce majorities or minorities. My goal for the next few days is to keep the party together. And I have already succeeded in doing this very well in numerous discussions." There has already been fierce criticism from the President of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, Walter Ruck, who has the powerful Wirtschaftsbund behind him. He spoke of a "serious situation" and told the party chairman via the media to "underestimate the situation". Mahrer does not want to comment on these statements.