State security calls for increased vigilance

Radicals have a "fascination for violence"

In addition to ideology, "above all a fascination with violent content" plays a role in radicalization, according to the report by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Videos of killings and executions are almost always found on the cell phones of IS supporters, which they have received from like-minded people via social media or directly from an IS propaganda site. The same 2023 report also states that the suspects increasingly have "psychological abnormalities and illnesses".