Trump, Putin & Co: world elite love his cakes

"When I was young, I never thought about becoming a confectioner," Maushagen recalls of his youth in Germany, where he began his apprenticeship as a chef at the age of 14. "The passion for it," says the Carinthian by choice, "ran in the family." It was only through his apprenticeship as a chef that Maushagen discovered his love of patisserie, or confectionery. Who would have thought that the celebrity world around the globe would later be enchanted by his creations.