Could save lives
Automatically saved draft
A high school project could save lives in the future: Three students at HTL Braunau have developed a system to guide fire departments in large buildings to the source of a fire more quickly. The students programmed and designed all the steps themselves. The first practical tests are due to start soon.
"The idea came from my own experience as a firefighter. It can be extremely difficult to find the quickest route to the source of a fire, especially in confusing buildings," explains Konstantin Bandat. That's why the 18-year-old, together with two classmates at the HTL Braunau, developed a technology as an A-level project that should guide emergency services to the scene of a fire more quickly - and could even save lives in extreme cases.
Digitizing paper plans
This is how the invention, named "Helios" by the students, works: fire safety plans for larger buildings such as schools or hospitals are available on paper. The A-level students have programmed software to digitize these plans, which are then fed into an app that they also developed themselves. This then defines the quickest route to the scene. And this best possible path is then sent to a navigation device designed by the students.
Tests to start soon
"The firefighters can wear the navigation device on their equipment, which can be easily attached with Velcro," explains Bandat. The system will be tested by the Braunau fire department in the coming weeks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.