Is data protection at the expense of primary school pupils?

Franz Bicek, principal of elementary school 47 in Linz, recounts an extreme example: one of his pupils ran away on the first day. "If we had known that he was the type, we could have kept an eye on him. But there are lots of new children on the first day of school - and he was gone in a flash," says Bicek about the incident, which ended well: The boy was found again, he was on the school grounds.