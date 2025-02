Crazy! Storm icon is now a boxer

It's going to be a spectacle! On April 26, the Liebenau ice rink in Graz will host the now traditional industry boxing event, where amateurs will step into the ring. Right in the middle of it all: Mario Haas! The bomber as a boxer. The black legend takes his star appearance seriously, Haas is currently in the ring three to four times a week, working hard for his boxing premiere. "You can't compare it to training as a professional footballer, this interval training is extremely intensive," says the 50-year-old.