Dirty business
Customs free 138 young animals from illegal trade
It's a sad record! Last year, tax officials rescued more illegal puppies and kittens than ever before. However, the perpetrators only face fines for this unspeakable animal suffering.
In addition to traditional drug and human trafficking, the mafia has discovered another lucrative "business area". We are talking about the unscrupulous smuggling market with four-legged friends. It is now a flourishing business worth billions worldwide. In order to meet demand, puppies and kittens are snatched from their mothers far too early and sometimes ill every year to be sold illegally under the table.
The animal welfare organization "Vier Pfoten" reveals depressing figures: In Austria, the annual demand is 72,000 dogs. An incredible seven out of ten animals come from unknown origins. This means that the breeding of around 50,000 four-legged friends is not clearly traceable.
The "greed is king" mentality also often applies when buying animals
The dirty business with unspeakable animal suffering is fueled by the hunt for "bargains", just like normal shopping. "Stinginess is cool" also applies when buying dogs or cats. The Austrian customs office has an important role to play in the fight against the cold-blooded puppy mafia.
In the focus of the investigators
And the tax officials were highly successful last year. While 109 young animals were rescued in 2022 and 118 in 2023, there was a new sad record last year: a total of 138 four-legged friends - 110 dogs and 28 cats - were rescued from the clutches of criminals. The majority are smuggled across the border via cars and vans, but there were also seizures at Vienna Airport.
These tragic cases show once again how important the work of Austrian customs is in protecting animals.
Gunter Mayr, Finanzminister
It is only in the rarest of cases that private individuals are behind this, but rather a criminal network. As proof: almost 80 percent of the reported offenses involved unscrupulous commercial traders. Incidentally, the majority of the tortured animals come from south-eastern Europe.
"It is appalling that smugglers accept unspeakable animal suffering in order to make a profit," says Finance Minister Gunter Mayr. Unfortunately, the penalties for the puppy mafia are not much of a deterrent due to the high profits ...
Puppy traders face these penalties:
- If animals are traded illegally from a third country, import duties are due. In the event of smuggling in accordance with the German Financial Crimes Act, this is punishable by a fine of up to twice the amount of duty payable on the goods
- An offense against animal disease law or the veterinary import regulations costs up to 4360 euros
- Offenses against the Animal Transport Act are punished from 400 euros, in the event of a repeat offense up to 7500 euros
- For violations of the Animal Welfare Act, the fine is up to 7500 euros, for repeat offenders up to 15,000 euros
And what happens to the young animals stopped by the local authorities? After an examination by the border veterinarian or official veterinarian, they are either (in rare cases) sent back to the importing country or, in most cases, quarantined or confiscated.
Which is good news for the cute, helpless puppies and baby cats - because they are then nursed up in local animal welfare facilities, vaccinated and microchipped if necessary. And then wait for a loving owner. This happy ending affected half of all cases last year.
"Krone" animal corner helps to uncover the suffering
But this happy ending is usually preceded by a cruel animal drama. The "Krone" animal corner also uncovers the evil machinations by means of bogus purchases. For example, two dozen French Bulldog puppies from Slovenia were discovered and rescued in a dark "horror" cellar near Sankt Pölten.
An Austrian animal dealer was also stopped with the help of the "Krone" in Hungary. Hundreds of animals - including dead ones - were discovered on her farm. Brigitta M. was up to mischief for years and is currently in custody.
The business with cute baby animals is lucrative. It is said to be the most lucrative source of income after arms and drug trafficking. Demand regulates the market - and that's the crux of the matter. Because apparently many people don't care where and how their future "partner with the cold snout" was born.
What matters is the breed and that the price is right. "Stinginess is cool" - unfortunately, this is even true when buying living creatures. I have been involved in bogus purchases and rescue operations several times - in Hungary as well as in Austria. Conclusion: It is painful to see how animals are abused in this way. They are sick, they die like flies and are carted across Europe. Are the traders to blame or perhaps the buyers?
It is often difficult to tell whether a breeder is reputable. The only real one hundred percent answer is provided by genetic tests that reveal the diseases the animal carries, its genetic diversity and who the parents are. This can rule out mafia-like, cruel practices!
Feragen, a company from Salzburg, is regarded as a pioneer of such genetic tests. Future dog parents can apply to us by e-mail and receive such a test free of charge from Feragen in cooperation with Purina. If you want to prevent animal suffering and buy a healthy puppy, you should insist on this test from the seller in future!
Please contact us if you are interested in a genetic test for your pet: tierecke@kronenzeitung.at
