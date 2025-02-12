Robert Geiss
Why he regrets the luxury upbringing of his daughters
Davina and Shania Geiss grew up in the limelight, but sometimes dad Robert regrets the life of luxury he gave his daughters.
Robert and Carmen Geiss have worked hard to earn their millions. Their daughters, on the other hand, are used to luxury, were part of the family reality show "Die Geissens - Eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie" from an early age and know no other life than the one in which dad can pay for everything.
However, this now becomes the entrepreneur's downfall in a new episode of the show when he plans a special trip.
No campers
The family had actually wanted to take the yacht "Indigo Star" to Ra's al-Chaima and Oman, but the insurance company initially demanded an inspection because the ship had recently run aground on a sandbank. It turned out that the yacht had sprung a leak and the trip was a washout - literally.
Unfortunately, we spoiled the children a bit, they like 5-star hotels. We must have done one or two things wrong. They need to come back down to earth!
Robert Geiss
Dad Robert wanted to take his family on a road trip and go camping instead, but his three ladies were anything but convinced. "I think Dad's out of his mind. I think that really sucks. I'd rather go to a hotel. I'm not going to do that," Davina grumbles. "I definitely don't want to camp in the desert, we're the Geisses and not campers!"
Robert Geiss is less than impressed by his daughter's behavior and finds clear words for the childish statements: "Unfortunately, we've spoiled the children a bit, they like 5-star hotels. We've probably done one or two things wrong. They need to come back down to earth!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.