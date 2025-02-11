New tariffs for water cause uproar

Among other things, he is also protesting about the rules for voting in the association. The member municipalities hold different shares in the association due to their size, which also affects their voting rights. Although only 8 out of 18 municipalities voted in favor of the new tariff regulations, together they accounted for 76 percent and thus the majority. In any case, those end consumers who purchase "cheaper" water via cooperatives will have to dig particularly deep into their pockets. "Punishing precisely those people who use water sparingly and then pay more basic charges than water fees is an outrage," says Schaberl angrily.