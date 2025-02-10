"Naked ballerina"
Sarkissova reports back with bad news
It's been a long time since we've heard from the once sensational dancer - now Karina Sarkissova herself has come back with a cheeky statement and the "Krone" has followed her trail ...
The 41-year-old poses gracefully on the back of a horse and looks down to the ground with a slight smile: Karina Sarkissova has now posted a photo of herself on her Instagram story, giving a rare insight into her life. Although she occasionally posts something here on social media, it is mostly older photos of her and impressions of the ballerina's work have become more than rare.
Stinky finger to the "little wee-wee makers"
As described, it's not a stage photo that she delighted her followers with this time either - unfortunately! She obviously had some bad news: "Car stolen, but I'll keep moving, you little pee-pee makers," she commented ironically, complete with stinky finger emoji. When asked, her manager was unable to confirm or deny whether Sarkissova had really been robbed of her car: "I haven't heard from her for a while, she's in Cologne now," he let us know and stated that they were still officially working together, "but there's nothing to work with at the moment".
Possibly busy elsewhere
Her presumed move to the North Rhine-Westphalian metropolis has also intensified the rumors of a new relationship: according to various media reports, the "naked dancer from the State Opera" is said to be in love with an official from the successful RTL show "Let's Dance". The format - like so many others - is produced there.
Sarkissova herself is keeping a low profile, true to the motto "if you want to be seen, make yourself rare". A personal statement is pending, but will be provided by the "Krone" when available!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
