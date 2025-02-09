"Oh my God!"
This jungle camper takes 3rd place!
Lilly Becker is the Jungle Queen 2025! The model was delighted to receive the coveted title on Sunday evening - and relegated Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss and Alessia Herren to second and third place.
"Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God, I did it," cheered Lilly Becker after it was announced that she had been crowned this year's Jungle Queen.
Amadeus congratulated
It was such a great honor for her that Germany had chosen her as jungle queen, Lilly Becker said happily after her highly official coronation. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart!" said the 48-year-old, visibly moved.
And a sweet surprise awaited "Queen" Lilly: none other than her son Amadeus came by to congratulate his mom on her victory with a big hug.
Fair "losers"
In the end, Alessia and Pierre proved to be fair "losers". While the actor took second place, the daughter of actor Willi Herren was voted into third place by the fans of the RTL show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" and was the first to go.
"Of course I would have liked the crown," said Alessia, a little disappointed after the announcement. But the joy that she had made it to the final "as a chick" prevailed: "My dad would be proud of me now."
Final exams for finalists
Finally, the finalists each had to take another jungle test. The choices were: "I can't do this!", "I don't want to do this!" and "I can't do this!"
Without much thought, the finalists handed out their challenges: Alessia took "I can't do it!", Lilly opted for "I can't do it!", Pierre chose "I don't want to!"
Alessia was "Aaaafraid"
"I'm aaaafraid!" declared Alessia before her final test. For good reason, as dark corridors, narrow chambers and crawling creatures awaited her.
At stake were three starters, her favorite drink and a personal "goodie". She had six minutes, but the first chamber with the snakes was already a challenge for Alessia.
She managed to maneuver the star out from behind the bars - but she got no further. Before she could reach the second chamber with giant spiders, time ran out. Zero out of five stars - and no starter, no drink, no "goodie"!
Pierre ate four out of five stars
Pierre was the next finalist to enter the food challenge - five courses, five stars, five challenges. At stake were three main courses, his favorite drink and a personal "goodie". But before the disgust began, there was temptation: for each course, he was first served a temptingly delicious dish. But Pierre quickly realized: "I've got two great women to look after," he said before he even started.
Then the menu of horrors began: for the first course, crocodile testicles were served instead of tomato and mozzarella salad with carpaccio. No gagging, no wincing - Pierre ate it like it was the most normal thing in the world. "What did it taste like?" presenter Jan Köppen asked. "You don't want to know," Pierre replied dryly. Camel foot instead of truffle pasta with parmesan was on the menu for course two. Pierre also mastered this with ease.
Finally, there was a third course for Pierre: pureed cow's vagina with surströmming instead of cola with ice, lime and mint. "It tastes like whisked vomit," said Pierre - but he swallowed it without any problems. That secured three main courses for the camp.
And what did course four bring? A buffalo eye straight from the head instead of tiramisu and brownies with fruit. But Pierre failed here. In course five, a hatched hen's egg instead of peanut and vanilla ice cream, Pierre managed to bite his way through again - star secured! With four out of five stars, "the machine" triumphantly returned to camp.
Eel in the cleavage - Lilly broke off!
"I have a lump in my stomach. I've never been so nervous. It's the final and the last test: the mother of all tests. I want to prove it to myself. My son is watching and I just want to win," Lilly was excited but highly motivated before her very last jungle test. The model had to endure a total of five minutes in a Plexiglas water helmet, which had to be filled with water first, in order to win all five stars.
But the eels swimming around her were already pushing Lilly to her limits. And then an eel slipped out of the box and landed in Lilly's top. When ten toads jumped into the tank, nothing worked anymore: Lilly pulled the emergency cord and the helmet opened.
"I couldn't take any more, sorry!" said the 48-year-old. "I thought it was snakes and then there was one in my T-shirt. But it was an eel. I'm so disappointed in myself." With zero out of five stars, she had to go back to camp. And that meant no dessert, no drink and no "goodie".
Tears of joy at camp
One last challenge outside the camp awaited the three finalists. "I'll be the presenter here and we'll show Germany how stupid we are," smiled Pierre, before he began to read out various questions to Lilly and Alessia. For each correct question, there was a key to open a lock behind which three personal packages were hidden.
"We're not that stupid," explained Alessia, as they played for the right key and thus the surprises. Pierre unwrapped "Monkey", his companion's cuddly monkey. Lilly's tears of joy welled up as soon as she opened it. A bracelet and a little note from her son Amadeus upset her: "Amadeus, I love you! These are happy tears. Thank you. I will always wear the bracelet! Thank you, Amadeus!"
Alessia was also overjoyed to receive a hair clip from her daughter Anisa and loving greetings from her husband Can: "My great love, my fighter, our great pride. When you're back, we'll never let you go," Alessia read out.
One-course luxury dinner
At the end, the finalists were treated to a one-course luxury dinner. They toasted with Coke, which Pierre had fought for, and water for Lilly and Alessia. "This is so nice," beamed Lilly. "Who would have thought that I'd be sitting at the same table as Lilly Becker," said Alessia happily.
As only four stars were awarded, there was a main course for everyone. And then Pierre served their favorite dishes: Alessia had truffle pasta with lots of parmesan. Lilly got sea bass with broccoli and Pierre put a plate of potatoes, curd cheese, liver sausage and butter on the table for himself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.