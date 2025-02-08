Is this still a musical or already grotesque?

Gustav, a Swedish singer, strolls through the world and draws on the cultural heritage of Bedouins, Sami and Roma. Željko Marović plays and sings him as a volatile, exaggeration-prone tease who soon falls in love with a young Romni: with a curvy silhouette and bright voice, Sky (Luiza Monteiro) appears in his life and becomes the world musician's muse and lover. What really happened when they met? Was she 18 or 20? Did she pull him into the dressing room or was it the other way around? In short, who is taking advantage of whom?