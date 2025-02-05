Surprise move of Jakob Pöltl to the NBA?

Doncic and Davis still on the sidelines

Even without their new signing Luka Doncic, who was injured in the calf, the Lakers won the derby at the LA Clippers by a clear 122:97. LeBron James came close to a triple-double with 26 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. His son Bronny converted a three-pointer for the first time in his 16th appearance in the world's strongest basketball league. Like Doncic, Anthony Davis, who is suffering from an abdominal muscle strain, watched his new club Dallas Mavericks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 116:118 from the sidelines. Kyrie Irving's 34 points were not enough. Joel Embiid came up trumps for the home side in his first outing after a month off due to a knee injury. The center scored in triple figures with 29 points, 11 rebounds and ten assists.