"Open atmosphere"
Red-green state government in Burgenland now fixed
The SPÖ and the Greens agreed on a coalition government for Burgenland on Tuesday afternoon. This was announced by the two new coalition partners in the early evening. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) and his new deputy Anja Haider-Wallner (Greens) will present the work program at a press conference on Wednesday.
The rapid conclusion of negotiations was possible thanks to the "open and constructive atmosphere". "At no point was it about securing sinecures or staking out spheres of power, but always about how we can achieve the best for Burgenland," said Doskozil. Haider-Wallner explained: "We will implement a wealth of improvements for the people of Burgenland over the next few years. Ecologically, socially, sustainably."
Agreement after one week
Both were delighted that an agreement had already been reached just one week after the start of the government negotiations. The work program is comprehensive, said Haider-Wallner: "It combines courage and new ideas on the one hand and stability and security on the other." Doskozil also stated: "We are forming a coalition for the future that stands for security, cohesion and sustainability in our home state." He also emphasized once again that the red-green coalition should also be seen as a counterpoint to the emerging blue-Turkish cooperation at federal level.
ÖVP and FPÖ refuse to agree
The ÖVP Burgenland does not want to vote for the planned red-green state government at the constituent session of the state parliament on Thursday. Like the nine FPÖ MPs, the eight Turkish MPs are also refusing to vote for Doskozil and his government team.
In a written statement on Tuesday, the ÖVP justified its decision not to vote for the provincial government by stating that "it is to be expected that Governor Doskozil's course will be continued in the areas of the economy, finances and in dealing with the municipalities". However, this does not correspond to the ideas of the People's Party. "We will vigorously pursue our role as a strong and constructive opposition," it said. FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer had already stated on Monday that the Freedom Party would not support the Red-Greens.
Presidents can be elected on a factional basis
In addition to Doskozil, the new provincial government will include Anja Haider-Wallner, spokesperson for the Greens, as his deputy, as well as the three previous provincial councillors Heinrich Dorner, Leonhard Schneemann and Daniela Winkler (all SPÖ). Eisenkopf had to vacate her seat for Haider-Wallner and will now become president of the provincial parliament. Should there be a joint election proposal for the three new presidents - Johann Tschürtz (FPÖ) will be second and Claudia Schlager (SPÖ) third - the opposition would support this, it was said. However, they could be elected on a factional basis in three separate ballots, which would mean that the ÖVP and the new governing party, the Greens, would not vote at all. The new state parliament with Eisenkopf as president will then be constituted on Thursday, before Doskozil is expected to be sworn in by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Friday.
The SPÖ reacted angrily on Tuesday to the opposition's announcement that it would not vote for the new state government. Regional managing director Kevin Friedl criticized the ÖVP in particular and accused it of wanting to distract from internal party leadership discussions and therefore being "against everything on principle". "The fact that the ÖVP does not want to accept the democratic result of an election is another low point for the party," said Friedl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
