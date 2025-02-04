Red-green state government in Burgenland now fixed

Presidents can be elected on a factional basis

In addition to Doskozil, the new provincial government will include Anja Haider-Wallner, spokesperson for the Greens, as his deputy, as well as the three previous provincial councillors Heinrich Dorner, Leonhard Schneemann and Daniela Winkler (all SPÖ). Eisenkopf had to vacate her seat for Haider-Wallner and will now become president of the provincial parliament. Should there be a joint election proposal for the three new presidents - Johann Tschürtz (FPÖ) will be second and Claudia Schlager (SPÖ) third - the opposition would support this, it was said. However, they could be elected on a factional basis in three separate ballots, which would mean that the ÖVP and the new governing party, the Greens, would not vote at all. The new state parliament with Eisenkopf as president will then be constituted on Thursday, before Doskozil is expected to be sworn in by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Friday.