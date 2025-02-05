Children have to wait a year for ear surgery

It's all about so-called tympanic effusions: This is a secretion that can block the middle ear after infections. "The children then hear like someone who needs a hearing aid," explains Georg Langmayr, representative of the ENT doctors in Upper Austria. Three to five-year-olds are particularly affected. "Hearing is particularly important for speech development at this age. The secretions are also a breeding ground for all kinds of germs," says Langmayr. In other words, it is important to remove the secretions from children as quickly as possible.