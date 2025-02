Downhill canceled! This World Ski Championships threatens disaster

What a farce! The Paraski World Championships in Maribor are already casting their shadows ahead of the first races. Yesterday, the downhill scheduled for Thursday was canceled. Reason: lack of snow! This is not surprising - the finish area in the village is less than 300 meters above sea level, the highest point only 1327 meters. Temperatures of up to ten degrees are expected. Some of the safety nets even had to be drilled into the ground.