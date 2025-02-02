Vorteilswelt
Crazy offer

Billion-euro offer: Vinicius now speaks for himself

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 07:31

After reports made the rounds that a club from the Saudi Arabian Pro League wanted to bring Vinicius Junior to the desert, the Brazilian has now spoken out himself about his future. The striker sees it in Madrid.

The club is said to have offered Real Madrid 300 million euros as a transfer fee, while Vinicius would have earned 200 million euros a year until 2030. This results in a total package of an incredible 1.3 billion euros. 

Vinicius Junior (Bild: AP/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Vinicius Junior
(Bild: AP/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Nevertheless, the superstar sees his future with the "royals". When asked about his 100th goal for the Spanish top club, Vinicius recently said on Real TV: "Reaching the 100-goal mark and going down in the history of this club is very important for me and my whole family. Hopefully I can stay here for many more years."

The new Ronaldo?
Wanderlust sounds different, the 24-year-old gives the impression of wanting to build a legacy in Madrid. "Just 23 players have scored 100 goals. Among them is my idol Ronaldo, who has always given me a lot of advice on how to improve in front of goal and finish better," says Vini. Will he even outshine Ronaldo in the Spanish capital? In any case, the exceptional footballer has already shown his willingness ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

