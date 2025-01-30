Casanova invites you
Carnival fans do not have to pay a Venice fee
Good news for carnival fans: on the occasion of Casanova's 300th birthday, Venice is waiving the entrance fee during the carnival.
Good news for fans of masks, costumes and city breaks! During the famous Venice Carnival, which takes place from February 14 to March 4, 2025, there will be no entrance fee for day tourists. The city council has decided to suspend the controversial fee of five euros per person during this festive period. The fee will only be reintroduced on certain weekends and public holidays from April 18.
The beginning of decadence
This year's carnival is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Giacomo Casanova, the legendary 18th century womanizer. The celebrations begin on Valentine's Day with a big show on St. Mark's Square and along the Grand Canal, which is all about lovers. Organizer Massimo Checchetto emphasizes: "With Casanova, we are celebrating the 18th century, in which Venice experienced its greatest splendor, but also the beginning of its decadence." A staging by the water will emphasize the connection between the popular tradition and the lagoon, without which none of this would exist.
For the many carnival fans from Austria and other countries, this means that they can enjoy the colorful goings-on in the lagoon city at no extra cost. The five euro entrance fee for day tourists will only be charged again from April 18 on several weekends and public holidays.
Entrance fee for Venice 2025
- From April 18, 2025, Venice will charge an entrance fee for day tourists on certain days. The fee is 5 euros per person if paid at least four days before the visit.
- If you book later, the fee increases to 10 euros.
- This regulation applies on a total of 54 days (between April and July 2025), mainly on weekends and public holidays, between 8.30 am and 4.00 pm.
- Overnight guests, residents of the Veneto region, children under the age of 14 and certain other groups of people are exempt from the fee.
This year's Venice Carnival once again offers a varied program with parades, music and elaborate costumes. Visitors can look forward to numerous events that celebrate the city's unique culture and history. One highlight is the traditional "Angel Flight" on February 16, during which a person floats down from St. Mark's Tower over St. Mark's Square.
