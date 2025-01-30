Carnival fans do not have to pay a Venice fee

The beginning of decadence

This year's carnival is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Giacomo Casanova, the legendary 18th century womanizer. The celebrations begin on Valentine's Day with a big show on St. Mark's Square and along the Grand Canal, which is all about lovers. Organizer Massimo Checchetto emphasizes: "With Casanova, we are celebrating the 18th century, in which Venice experienced its greatest splendor, but also the beginning of its decadence." A staging by the water will emphasize the connection between the popular tradition and the lagoon, without which none of this would exist.