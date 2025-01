Feller reveals: “We got lost in something”

New setup

"I simply went back to my old setup," said the Tyrolean in an interview with ORF. "We just got lost in something and thought we would be faster with it. But that prevented me from skiing freely. That's why we said after the first run in Adelboden, 'it doesn't matter now anyway, let's go back'. Then I slowly got the feeling again of what it should feel like. From that point of view, the first run was also solid.