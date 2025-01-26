Peaceful race days reinforce Kitz’ party concept

The rescue services also reported a positive outcome: in relation to the large number of fans, things remained fairly calm, reports district rescue commander Markus Krenn from the Red Cross. The 175 paramedics and six emergency doctors mainly treated falls and cuts. "We had very few cases of pure alcohol, it was more the consumption that led to additional injuries." There were no serious injuries, and the rescue team completed a total of 119 missions over the three days of the race, 38 of which ended in hospital. The rest were treated at the operations center. This is also home to the lost and found office, where around 30 items were handed in.