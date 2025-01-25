Under threat?
Hamas hostages smiled on their release
Hamas released four more hostages from captivity on Saturday (see video above). The terrorist organization made a show of the handover. The four female soldiers were led onto a stage to wave to the crowd. It was unclear whether they acted of their own free will or under threat.
Armed and masked Hamas fighters handed over the four smiling female soldiers to representatives of the Red Cross in a square in the city of Gaza. The aid organization brought Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Naama Levy and Daniella Gilboa to their home in Israel. The initial plan was for medical examinations and a meeting with the parents and other relatives in a hospital in Tel Aviv.
Parents "overjoyed and moved"
The Israeli government released footage showing the parents of the hostages cheering and screaming with joy as they watched their daughters being handed over to the Israeli army. We are "overjoyed and deeply moved," the Levy family said. "Our hearts go out to the families who are still waiting for their loved ones."
Daniela Gilboa's sister, Noam Gilboa, also expressed relief. She told the news site ynet that she had collapsed when rumors that her sister was dead emerged. Now her worries are over.
According to the ceasefire agreement, a civilian woman who was still alive should have been designated for release before the soldiers. According to media reports, the woman is being held captive by a group of the Hamas-aligned Palestinian Islamic Jihad and has not yet been taken over by Hamas.
People gathered in Tel Aviv
Numerous people gathered in Tel Aviv, many wearing T-shirts with the slogan "You are not alone", which is also intended as a message to the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip. 90 abductees are still being held, more than 30 of whom have already been declared dead. A further 26 hostages are to be released in the coming weeks, but eight of them are no longer believed to be alive.
The agreement stipulates that for every hostage, 50 Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli prisons. According to the agreement, some will be taken abroad because of their serious crimes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.