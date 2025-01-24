Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Danced protest

A loving sign for victims of violence

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 16:00

Dancing as a protest action: "One Billion Rising" will take place in Mödling and Krems on February 14 this year. As a strong signal against violence against women.

0 Kommentare

Dancing gives strength and attracts attention. At least when it takes place in public. Because looking can save lives. Every year, the "One Billion Rising" protest campaign sends out a dancing signal worldwide against violence against women and for more equality. And it does so with pure energy and a lot of joie de vivre. On Valentine's Day in Krems and Mödling, for example, there will be plenty of dancing.

Finding your own body through dance
Under the motto "Love is the opposite of fear", it's time to "mobilize forces" for the tenth time in Mödling on 14 February. Music and art will be used to raise awareness of the issue. Because many victims continue to endure their suffering in secret. The event starts at 4 pm with the artists Tina Elay and Marianne Mairhofer.

The Kunsthalle Krems also invites you to dance together on February 14 from 2 pm at the Krems Museum Square. Dressed in red or pink, they will protest with the song "Break the Chain". Because dance liberates and can help traumatized people to find themselves again. There will also be a free guided tour of the exhibition "Anna & Bernhard Blume.

Domestic violence still a taboo subject
A third of all women and girls around the world are still affected by violence - in Germany, one in five women. Around 4,000 people have received support from the Lower Austria Violence Protection Center alone.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf