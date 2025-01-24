Danced protest
A loving sign for victims of violence
Dancing as a protest action: "One Billion Rising" will take place in Mödling and Krems on February 14 this year. As a strong signal against violence against women.
Dancing gives strength and attracts attention. At least when it takes place in public. Because looking can save lives. Every year, the "One Billion Rising" protest campaign sends out a dancing signal worldwide against violence against women and for more equality. And it does so with pure energy and a lot of joie de vivre. On Valentine's Day in Krems and Mödling, for example, there will be plenty of dancing.
Finding your own body through dance
Under the motto "Love is the opposite of fear", it's time to "mobilize forces" for the tenth time in Mödling on 14 February. Music and art will be used to raise awareness of the issue. Because many victims continue to endure their suffering in secret. The event starts at 4 pm with the artists Tina Elay and Marianne Mairhofer.
The Kunsthalle Krems also invites you to dance together on February 14 from 2 pm at the Krems Museum Square. Dressed in red or pink, they will protest with the song "Break the Chain". Because dance liberates and can help traumatized people to find themselves again. There will also be a free guided tour of the exhibition "Anna & Bernhard Blume.
Domestic violence still a taboo subject
A third of all women and girls around the world are still affected by violence - in Germany, one in five women. Around 4,000 people have received support from the Lower Austria Violence Protection Center alone.
