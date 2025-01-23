Frimmel: “Our dream is the quarter-finals”

Austria - Hungary
Austria's handball team clashes with a strong Hungary at the World Championships today (20:30). We will be reporting live - see ticker below.
A key match. Losing is forbidden. If Austria want to reach the World Championship quarter-finals, they need to win against Hungary today in Varazdin in the battle for the top 2 of the main round. Captain Seppo Frimmel meets his handball homeland, the Szeged winger spoke about the emotions in this "special" match during yesterday's "Krone" visit to the team hotel.
- the emotions in this "special duel": "It'll be cool! We're in the same hotel as the other teams. Nice to meet colleagues - although it will be funny to see them on the opposite side in the game.
- The importance of handball in Hungary: It's very high. Sometimes there are even TV teams at training. I was in Saalbach before the World Championships, there were Hungarian employees in the hotel - everyone recognized me as a player. I enjoy that because it means I'm doing a good job.
- His knowledge of Hungarian: I speak it badly, unfortunately, although I'm very interested in languages. But I don't need it, because in Szeged everything is done in English among us players.
- his club: The move to Szeged was a huge step - and then we became champions in 2022 at the last second thanks to the away goals rule. I feel very comfortable at the club and am grateful that I can play at this top level. My dream would be to play in the Champions League Final Four one day.
- The advantages of today's opponent: A physically big, strong team that plays very good and well-considered handball with its strong circle runners. They have a great system, with coach Rodriguez going in the Spanish direction - and specific processes at the back and front. But that's exactly why you can prepare well for it.
- the frenetic "Magyar" supporters: There will be a lot of Hungarian fans there. They are loud, but actually very fair. Even in Szeged, the arena is packed with around 8500 people at top matches. A crowd like that is simply awesome.
- The goals and dreams at this World Cup: We're not favorites in any of the games in the main round, but we want to win every one. Of course, the quarter-finals are on our minds. That's our big dream. We've come here to fight for it.
- The strength of the ÖHB team: We're very patient, we've found a good tool with the 7:6 overpayment game due to the loss of important left-handers. We also have an incredible team spirit. Everyone fights for each other until the end.
