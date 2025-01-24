Naked in front of parliament as a protest for photovoltaics

"The bill would not work out for the state"

With this campaign, we wanted to point out that there would be no savings," says Maximilian Wagner, who runs a PV company in St. Andrä/Wördern in Lower Austria. "In principle, cuts are okay in times like these," says the solar power expert. "But the industry is an extremely well-running economic engine that generates a lot of revenue for the state - from income tax to logistics," the speedster tells the "Krone". And if measures were taken too quickly without due consideration, the industry would collapse - with all the negative consequences: "What we need here is legal certainty."