Part of the city closed
Schönborn farewell in Vienna: barriers and co.
Cardinal Christoph Schönborn is celebrating his farewell as Archbishop of Vienna today (Saturday) with a big thank-you party. Around 4,000 people are expected to attend; the celebrations will take place in St. Stephen's Cathedral and two surrounding churches. Accordingly, the Inner District will be very crowded and security measures are correspondingly high; part of it is cordoned off.
After almost 30 years, the retirement of a "great bridge builder", as Cardinal Christoph Schönborn is commonly known, will be celebrated in St. Stephen's Cathedral and two other churches nearby: In addition to the numerous faithful, employees and confidants, representatives of public life will not miss the opportunity to celebrate with the outgoing archbishop.
In addition to Federal President Alexander van der Bellen, who will also give a speech of thanks, Federal Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig and Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner as well as many other companions from Austria and abroad are expected to attend the thank-you ceremony. "Krone" editor-in-chief and publisher Christoph Dichand will also be in attendance.
Cathedral and Stephansplatz closed
The thanksgiving service starts at 2 pm in St. Stephen's Cathedral and will be broadcast to two "co-celebrating churches" - the Dominican Church and the Jesuit Church.
However, part of the cathedral square and St. Stephen's Cathedral will be closed to visitors from late morning until around 6 p.m. for security reasons. You can only be admitted with authorization within a certain time frame, so spontaneous passing by is not possible.
The same applies to the two co-celebrating churches, the Jesuit Church and the Dominican Church.
Ecumenical baptism commemoration
The service begins with an ecumenical baptismal commemoration at the glass baptismal font in the middle of the cathedral. Leading personalities from 16 other Christian churches in Austria, including six bishops such as Michael Chalupka from the Evangelical Church A.B., Maria Kubin from the Old Catholic Church and Arsenios Kardamakis from the Greek Orthodox Church, renew their baptismal vows together with the Archbishop.
"Living" gospel book
Before the Gospel is proclaimed, a Gospel book is passed through the rows of pews: "The book was produced for the diocesan process in the 2000s and originally contains blank pages between the four Gospels," the Archdiocese of Vienna explains.
"Over the years, it passed through many hands and the blank pages were filled with the signatures of several thousand people who pledged to contribute to a missionary church with their bishop everywhere and at all times through their witness of life."
The last blank pages are filled with the archdiocese's missive to its outgoing archbishop.
Special offertory procession
The bread and wine will be presented by seminarians and people from other language communities, the archdiocesan refectory and the Community of the Lamb - in whose monastery Cardinal Schönborn will live in retirement.
At the end of the mass, before Cardinal Schönborn solemnly blesses his diocese for the last time as archbishop, the archdiocese blesses him. All the cathedral conductors and cathedral organists from Cardinal Schönborn's time in office are also represented in the selected musical program.
