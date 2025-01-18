Schönborn farewell in Vienna: barriers and co.

Ecumenical baptism commemoration

The service begins with an ecumenical baptismal commemoration at the glass baptismal font in the middle of the cathedral. Leading personalities from 16 other Christian churches in Austria, including six bishops such as Michael Chalupka from the Evangelical Church A.B., Maria Kubin from the Old Catholic Church and Arsenios Kardamakis from the Greek Orthodox Church, renew their baptismal vows together with the Archbishop.