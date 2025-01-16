FPÖ/ÖVP pat each other on the back, opposition rages

EU deficit proceedings averted

ÖVP parliamentary group chairman August Wöginger emphasized the importance of the timely agreement in the government negotiations on a seven-year budget path, with which an EU deficit procedure could be averted. "Thanks to intensive and constructive negotiations, we have succeeded in reaching an agreement on the budget in the spirit of stability and security," said the black social spokesperson. The Maastricht deficit will now be reduced below three percent again this year, which corresponds to a consolidation of around 6.4 billion euros for 2025.