Austerity course divides
FPÖ/ÖVP pat each other on the back, opposition rages
The blue-black coalition negotiators presented a comprehensive austerity package on Thursday with which they want to avoid an EU deficit procedure. While party leaders Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) and Christian Stocker (ÖVP) vehemently defended the savings, the opposition parties reacted with harsh criticism.
The biggest chunk of the 6.4 billion savings package is the abolition of the climate bonus, which is set to bring in almost two billion. Other major items are the 1.1 billion euros to be saved by the ministries and higher dividends from partly state-owned companies amounting to 430 million euros. You can read a detailed list of the planned measures here.
Kickl: "A secure and stable future for our homeland"
"We are concerned with a secure and stable future for our homeland Austria", FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl defended the blue-black plans on Facebook.
The mountain of debt that has been accumulated in recent years has forced the negotiators to take this path of restructuring in order to create the freedom that will allow Austria to embark on a good future, added blue budget and finance spokesperson Hubert Fuchs.
The Freedom Party had not caused this "shambles", they - like the citizens - were not aware of it before the election, but now it was necessary to clear it away in the interests of the country and the population.
Hubert Fuchs, Budget- und Finanzsprecher der FPÖ
Stocker: "Lean state and efficient administration"
In contrast to the FPÖ, the designated ÖVP party leader Christian Stocker also praised the achievements of the black-green government. "The last government under Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer had to achieve a lot during the past crises and took many necessary measures."
Times are not easy now either, but they are better. "That's why it's time to take the next step. A lean state and efficient administration - that is our proposal for budget restructuring," Stocker emphasized.
EU deficit proceedings averted
ÖVP parliamentary group chairman August Wöginger emphasized the importance of the timely agreement in the government negotiations on a seven-year budget path, with which an EU deficit procedure could be averted. "Thanks to intensive and constructive negotiations, we have succeeded in reaching an agreement on the budget in the spirit of stability and security," said the black social spokesperson. The Maastricht deficit will now be reduced below three percent again this year, which corresponds to a consolidation of around 6.4 billion euros for 2025.
Our aim is to ensure stability and security in the budget and for the future. The top priority here is austerity.
ÖVP-Klubobmann August Wöginger
Gewessler: "Ideologically driven and dangerous"
As expected, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) is less than pleased with the plans. "The plans to cut climate protection measures are ideologically driven and dangerous. Everything that protects the climate and secures our future is to become more expensive according to the FPÖ and ÖVP," she wrote on X. The climate ticket has revolutionized public transport. Instead of strengthening it, "it is being deliberately weakened", criticized Gewessler.
SPÖ identifies "mass taxes"
"The FPÖ and ÖVP are relying on mass taxes, as with the abolition of the climate bonus," complained SPÖ budget spokesperson Jan Krainer on X. The "biggest crisis profiteers such as the banks", on the other hand, would not make any contribution. "Kickl and Stocker are placing the main burden of consolidation on the shoulders of the working population."
Doskozil: "A slap in the face for families and employees"
The governor of Burgenland, Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), who had spoken out against his party's participation in the federal government, described the austerity package as a "slap in the face for families and employees". The abolition of the climate bonus was an "indirect tax increase that could cost Burgenland employees and families over 1000 euros a year" due to the continued existence of the CO₂ tax.
Cold-warm from the NEOS
The NEOS lacked a long-term perspective. "A one-off lawnmower will not put the state budget back on a healthy footing. And cutting alone is not a reform," said budget spokesperson Karin Doppelbauer. However, she also found positive points: "NEOS welcome the ambition to want to prevent an EU deficit procedure with short-term measures."
The KPÖ identified new tax burdens. The blue-black coalition would "further sack the population, but cut compensation payments", said federal spokesperson Tobias Schweiger.
