While luxury cars roll through the capital, people in the countryside are struggling to survive. Resentment is spreading among the citizens of Ukraine. Allegations of corruption are also an issue. "It is said that Klitschko is allegedly connected to corruption deals," says Matzl. In particular, the luxurious vehicle fleet of many leading Kiev personalities has upset many. "If you look at the fleet of these cars, they're not just trinkets. Maseratis, Ferraris - cars costing around €200,000. It makes you wonder where the money comes from. And why isn't the money being used for security?" says Matzl. However, the political situation in Kiev is only part of the reality of the impressions on the ground.