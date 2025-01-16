Maserati instead of bunker
Criticism of Kiev’s mayor Klitschko grows
While Volodymyr Selenskyj is seen as a tireless driver in Ukraine, there is sharp criticism of Mayor Vitali Klitschko in Kiev. "He is accused of being too concerned about trivial things like cycle paths, but not building air raid shelters," says "Krone" chief reporter Christoph Matzl about the situation on the ground.
While luxury cars roll through the capital, people in the countryside are struggling to survive. Resentment is spreading among the citizens of Ukraine. Allegations of corruption are also an issue. "It is said that Klitschko is allegedly connected to corruption deals," says Matzl. In particular, the luxurious vehicle fleet of many leading Kiev personalities has upset many. "If you look at the fleet of these cars, they're not just trinkets. Maseratis, Ferraris - cars costing around €200,000. It makes you wonder where the money comes from. And why isn't the money being used for security?" says Matzl. However, the political situation in Kiev is only part of the reality of the impressions on the ground.
"In Kiev, you don't really notice at first glance that there is a war going on. It's business as usual. The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is ambivalent - this is how Krone chief reporter Christoph Matzl describes it after his visit to the war zone.
"It's not as if poverty has taken control of the country." But anyone who talks to aid organizations such as Caritas sees a different reality. "They show very clearly where Putin has spread terror and psychological terror here with his missile attacks."
Outside the capital, however, the picture is completely different. "150 to 200 kilometers from Kiev, the situation is terrible," reports Matzl. "There is no social welfare system, which means that people there are really dependent on help from Caritas and other aid organizations." Particularly drastic: without wood deliveries organized by Caritas, "people would actually freeze to death and starve."
The help from Caritas is accepted with great gratitude. "You can definitely say that," emphasizes Matzl. "They also hug the people." Caritas President Klaus Schwertner is often on site, he says, helping with the soup distribution himself, serving tea and talking to people. "There are pats on the back and tears in the eyes."
- Delivering wood to those in need saves them from freezing to death.
- Mobile soup kitchens as a life raft for people fleeing war.
- Psychosocial care for children and civilians traumatized by the war.
- DONATION ACCOUNT: BIC: GIBAATWWXXX IBAN: AT23 2011 1000 0123 4560 Reference: Ukraine Soforthilfe
