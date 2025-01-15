You can vote too
Schlager: “Can you cancel the election already?”
ÖFB team goalie Alex Schlager takes the lead in the "Krone" poll with humor! Rapids' Robert Klauß leads the coach rankings - ahead of team boss Ralf Rangnick and a 15-year-old leads the best players.
This man knows how to win the "Krone" footballer poll, as he already won once in 2019. We're talking about ÖFB team goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.
Six years after his success, things are looking good again for the Salzburg native, who is just ahead of national team colleague Christoph Baumgartner (8200) and Rapids' Guido Burgstaller (7833) with 8452 votes. "Can we perhaps cancel the election today?" laughed the 28-year-old when he found out about his leading position.
Here are the first interim results:
Schlager is currently still on training camp with the Bulls in Albufeira, Portugal. However, the past few days have not been easy for the goalkeeper - he had to spend a lot of time in his hotel room due to the flu. He has been back with the team since Tuesday and also completed a session on the pitch on Wednesday.
He should be fully fit again for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Real Madrid. And the lead in the "Krone" poll gives him an additional boost. "I'm delighted with this interim result and thank all the fans who voted for me. But I also know that this would not have been possible without the support of my team-mates at Salzburg and in the national team," emphasized Schlager.
Women's vote is booming
The leader of the women's vote has received even more votes than he has so far. 14,532 votes (!) have already been cast for 15-year-old Magdalena Sophie Neumann, who plays for the Carinthians Hornets in Carinthia. Lisa-Marie Bauer (Bergheim) has already received a strong 12,354 votes.
In the tipp3 Coach of the Year poll, Rapid coach Robert Klauß (6458) leads ahead of team manager Ralf Rangnick (6100). Marco Sulzner from LASK (1336) is in first place in the lottery young star poll.
