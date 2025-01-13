Crashed head-on into woman: “She should learn respect”

Experienced juvenile court judge Daniela Zwangsleitner is not easily flustered. But during the trial for negligent bodily harm in Vienna's Landl district on Monday, her nerves are also strained. First, the 17-year-old defendant arrives 20 minutes late for his trial, then he can't remember his home address. The accused is also unable to answer whether he receives 1,000 euros a month in social welfare, as he filled in on a form, or 400, as he claims in court. The statements he makes about the crime are surprising: "I haven't been in Austria long. I didn't know it was illegal."