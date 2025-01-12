Arrival and co.
All information about the women’s night slalom in Flachau
Once again this year, the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Women's Night Slalom attracts thousands of ski fans to Flachau. In addition to top sporting performances, a varied supporting program awaits visitors. We recommend traveling to the event by public transport.
The women's night slalom in Flachau is one of the major highlights in the Ski World Cup. The crème de la crème compete for the title of "Snow Space Salzburg Princess" in the Stangenwald. The floodlit spectacle, which takes place again next Tuesday (17.45 and 20.45, live on ORF1), attracts the crowds. Last year, 12,800 fans watched living legend Mikaela Shiffrin triumph.
However, the spectators are not only entertained with top sporting performances on the Hermann Maier World Cup course. The supporting program also leaves nothing to be desired in terms of music.
Between the two runs, chart-topper Josh. will perform many of his successful songs such as "Cordula Grün", "Martina" and "Expresso & Tschianti" on the stage at the event site (19:15). After the award ceremony (21.45), the World Cup party takes place in the Flachau nightclubs.
Night slalom program
- 15:30: Warm-up with Ö3 DJ Jens Werenskiold
- 17:45: Start of the first run
- 19:15: Live act "Josh."
- 20:45: Start of the second run
- 21:45: Award ceremony and presentation of the title "Snow Space Salzburg Princess"
- 10 pm: World Cup party in the Flachau nightclubs
Free shuttle buses
When it comes to arrival and departure, the organizers insist on the use of public transport. Shuttle buses will run from the surrounding communities of St. Johann (via Wagrain), Bischofshofen (via Eben), Filzmoos and Radstadt to the race area. From Radstadt train station, fans can get to the night slalom every 30 minutes (from 15:30) via Altenmarkt and Reitdorf (Ennshof/Brücke Dr. Breitfuß station).
From there, there are a total of three return trips after the race (22:30, 23:45 and 01:00). "People are taking up the offer very well," says Wolfgang Hettegger, the OC chairman. The A10 Tauernautobahn is the best way to get there by car. You can't miss the race track when you look out of the window.
"Herminator" attracts the stars
Ski fans will get their money's worth on Monday (20.15, on site or live on ORF1). The list of participants in the "Hermann Maier Star Challenge" will have them clicking their tongues. The Herminator, "Emperor" Franz Klammer, Maria Höfl-Riesch, Michaela Dorfmeister, Renate Götschl and many more will be making a rendezvous for a good cause.
Star Challenge program
- 5 pm: Party with the band "Sondercombo"
- 18:30: Presentation of the participants
- 19:00: Autograph session with the ski ladies
- 19:30: Drawing of starting numbers
- 20:15: Team competition - Hermann Maier Star Challenge
The winners of numerous Olympic and World Championship medals as well as large and small World Cup globes have to form a double with celebrities. The names of the teammates are just as high-caliber: In addition to motorsport icon Gerhard Berger and team boss Ralf Rangnick, "cult ten" Andreas Herzog, star musician Andreas Gabalier and motorsport athlete Corinna Kamper, who triumphed with Marco Büchel last year, will also be strapping on their skis.
The giant slalom itself is not about the fastest time, but about perfect teamwork: first the former ski star takes to the slopes, then the celebrity team-mate gives an estimate of how much faster or slower they will complete the course. The winner is the team whose times, including the estimate, are closest together. The best entertainment is guaranteed.
The Star Challenge raises 30,000 euros for charitable organizations. At the end, the winning teams decide which charitable projects will be supported.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.