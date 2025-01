Austrian woman kidnapped in Niger

Working as an aid worker for 30 years

It has since been confirmed to the "Krone" that G. has been working as an aid worker for 30 years. She is a well-known personality in Agadez and has even founded her own aid organization. She is involved in various projects in the fields of education, women's empowerment, ecology, culture and art. She is also said to have organized computer and language courses at local schools. According to "Air Info", there were already kidnapping threats against G. in 2021.