Construction sites

Completion: end of 2029. No, that's not a typo. Two construction projects are starting this year that will actually take five years to complete! One is the general refurbishment of the Pack tunnel chain on the Südautobahn (A2). From autumn, the Herzogberg, Mitterberg and Kalcherkogel tunnels will be extensively renovated over a length of ten kilometers, as well as the open-air area, bridges and the Modriach junction. Only one lane is available in each direction, but Asfinag expects little disruption to traffic even in summer.