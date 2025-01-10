Woman (19) fled after attack with knife in her back

Expert witness diagnoses mental disorder

In court, the man with several previous convictions pleaded guilty to attempted murder. A "lapse" with a blood alcohol level of 2.7 and under the influence of drugs was to blame for the bloody attack. "I'm the most normal person when I'm sober," said the defendant. Due to a personality and behavioral disorder of the 29-year-old, a hospitalization was on the cards. In the end, the defendant was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment plus compensation for pain and suffering of around 11,000 euros. Although he was declared sane at the time of the crime, he was committed to a forensic therapy center due to his severe mental disorder. The sentence is final.