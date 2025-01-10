Perpetrator called the police
Woman (19) fled after attack with knife in her back
In August last year, a 29-year-old man stabbed his girlfriend in their shared apartment in the district of St. Pölten after an argument. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder at the trial - 15 years in prison!
"He knew what he was doing," says the young woman calmly. The 19-year-old will probably never forget August 20 of the previous year. She still suffers physically and emotionally from the consequences of the terrible bloody deed. Her boyfriend at the time stabbed her from behind in the apartment they shared in Traismauer.
With a 27-centimeter knife that he had taken from the kitchen and placed on the games console under the television. "I didn't think anything of it. He did a lot of strange things", the victim now describes in court in St. Pölten.
There had often been arguments because of his excessive alcohol consumption. This time the situation escalated. "I smelled his flag again. That's when I broke up with him," explains the 19-year-old. When she wanted to leave the apartment, the 29-year-old attacked his girlfriend from behind.
"First I felt a push, then I saw the blood," she recalls. With the knife in her back and seriously injured, she managed to escape to her neighbors. The blade had pierced 18 centimetres deep through her flesh, injuring her liver, kidney, diaphragm and ribcage. The perpetrator then called the police himself.
Expert witness diagnoses mental disorder
In court, the man with several previous convictions pleaded guilty to attempted murder. A "lapse" with a blood alcohol level of 2.7 and under the influence of drugs was to blame for the bloody attack. "I'm the most normal person when I'm sober," said the defendant. Due to a personality and behavioral disorder of the 29-year-old, a hospitalization was on the cards. In the end, the defendant was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment plus compensation for pain and suffering of around 11,000 euros. Although he was declared sane at the time of the crime, he was committed to a forensic therapy center due to his severe mental disorder. The sentence is final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
