Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Perpetrator called the police

Woman (19) fled after attack with knife in her back

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 19:00

In August last year, a 29-year-old man stabbed his girlfriend in their shared apartment in the district of St. Pölten after an argument. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder at the trial - 15 years in prison!

0 Kommentare

"He knew what he was doing," says the young woman calmly. The 19-year-old will probably never forget August 20 of the previous year. She still suffers physically and emotionally from the consequences of the terrible bloody deed. Her boyfriend at the time stabbed her from behind in the apartment they shared in Traismauer.

With a 27-centimeter knife that he had taken from the kitchen and placed on the games console under the television. "I didn't think anything of it. He did a lot of strange things", the victim now describes in court in St. Pölten.

The 29-year-old was put on trial in St. Pölten. (Bild: P. Huber)
The 29-year-old was put on trial in St. Pölten.
(Bild: P. Huber)

There had often been arguments because of his excessive alcohol consumption. This time the situation escalated. "I smelled his flag again. That's when I broke up with him," explains the 19-year-old. When she wanted to leave the apartment, the 29-year-old attacked his girlfriend from behind.

"First I felt a push, then I saw the blood," she recalls. With the knife in her back and seriously injured, she managed to escape to her neighbors. The blade had pierced 18 centimetres deep through her flesh, injuring her liver, kidney, diaphragm and ribcage. The perpetrator then called the police himself.

Expert witness diagnoses mental disorder
In court, the man with several previous convictions pleaded guilty to attempted murder. A "lapse" with a blood alcohol level of 2.7 and under the influence of drugs was to blame for the bloody attack. "I'm the most normal person when I'm sober," said the defendant. Due to a personality and behavioral disorder of the 29-year-old, a hospitalization was on the cards. In the end, the defendant was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment plus compensation for pain and suffering of around 11,000 euros. Although he was declared sane at the time of the crime, he was committed to a forensic therapy center due to his severe mental disorder. The sentence is final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf