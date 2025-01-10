Mühlviertler extinguished fire set by brother

"Fucked up"

The 28-year-old must not have liked this, because he went berserk and smashed a window pane with his hand. "Do you like fire?" the judge wants to know from the defendant at the trial at Linz Regional Court. "Not really", he replies and talks about having "fucked up". In court, the 28-year-old confessed and was remorseful, asserting that he had been "sober" since then and was trying to find a job.