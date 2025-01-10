Do you remember these soccer hoppalas?

A goal is scored in Madrid

Fans had to endure a 76-minute delay before the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on April 1, 1998. The reason: fans were climbing on the fence behind the goal. When the fence collapsed, it knocked over the goal attached to it. A replacement goal had to be laboriously transported from the training center to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The waiting time was also a particular challenge for Marcel Reiff and Günther Jauch, who were commentating for the German TV channel RTL. Their witty comments during the mishap ("Never before has a goal done a game so much good") were watched by almost 13 million viewers, while the actual game afterwards - a 2-0 win for Real - was only watched by around six million. Reiff and Jauch were awarded the Bavarian Television Prize for their performance and were nominated for the Adolf Grimme Prize - Germany's most prestigious media award - in 1999.