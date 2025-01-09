"We love you"
William congratulates Kate with a touching love letter
On Kate's 43rd birthday, Royal fans can not only look forward to a new photo of the Princess of Wales. Prince William also congratulated his brave wife with a touching love letter.
Kate plans to celebrate her birthday this Thursday with her family. But there is still a wonderful surprise for fans of the Royal Family.
New photo of Kate
A new photo was published on Instagram to mark the Princess of Wales' special day. It is in black and white and shows Kate in a casual outfit of jeans and a white blouse, over which she is wearing a blazer and a checked scarf.
Kate leans relaxed against a wall for the shot, gazing into the distance with a smile on her lips.
The photo is accompanied by a heart-warming declaration of love from Kate's husband Prince William "to the most incredible wife and mother", as the heir to the throne affectionately calls his wife.
"We are so proud of you"
"The strength you have shown over the last year has been remarkable," William continued, referring to Kate's cancer. "George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy birthday, Catherine. We love you."
The "W" at the end of the loving message, which the 42-year-old wrote not only on his own behalf but also on behalf of their three children, shows that the lines were actually penned by Prince William.
Photo was snapped in Windsor
In the Instagram story, Kate and William give a hint about the photographer of the portrait. It is photographer Matt Porteous, who was also responsible for the photo of Kate with which the Princess of Wales announced her participation in the "Trooping the Color" parade early last summer.
As journalist and royal expert Rebecca English also revealed on X, the birthday picture from last summer was taken in Windsor.
And this is also where Kate plans to celebrate her birthday - very privately with her family, as a palace spokeswoman told the German Press Agency.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.