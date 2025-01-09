Now 50,000 parking stickers are about to expire

10,000 stickers already issued

In response to an inquiry by Krone, the Vienna Municipal Directorate stated that just over 10,000 of the 50,000 open parking permits have already been issued. The district offices are now appealing to those affected to apply for an extension in good time. The application can be made in person at the relevant district office of the main place of residence or online for a minimum of four months and a maximum of two years.