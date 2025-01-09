Penalties loom
Now 50,000 parking stickers are about to expire
Three years after its nationwide introduction in the capital, a new batch of renewals is due in February. The district authorities are now appealing to the Viennese.
Even though there are still a few weeks to go, 50,000 of the total of around 402,200 parking stickers in Vienna will expire at the end of February 2025. If you don't want to risk any fines, you should make sure you renew your permit in good time. The large outlying districts such as Hietzing, Floridsdorf, Donaustadt and Liesing are particularly affected.
Three years ago, the nationwide parking sticker was extended to the whole of Vienna. Since then, uniform regulations have applied. In the past, many citizens applied for the parking sticker for one or two years. The majority will therefore expire next month.
10,000 stickers already issued
In response to an inquiry by Krone, the Vienna Municipal Directorate stated that just over 10,000 of the 50,000 open parking permits have already been issued. The district offices are now appealing to those affected to apply for an extension in good time. The application can be made in person at the relevant district office of the main place of residence or online for a minimum of four months and a maximum of two years.
Incidentally, you can check the validity of the parking sticker yourself at any time. This can be done via Google search: "Parkpickerl Gültigkeit überprüfen" or under "Amtswege Stadt Wien Parkpickerl Gültigkeit" https://mein.wien.gv.at/parken/gueltigkeitsabfrage
On January 1, 2025, the city raised short-term parking fees again. Since then, half an hour costs 1.30 euros, a full hour costs 2.60 euros. Parking tickets at the "old" rate (until the end of 2024) can still be used up until June 30, 2025. For Viennese who have a parking permit for their district, however, the fee amount will remain unchanged until further notice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.